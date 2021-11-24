Black Friday deals go live on Google’s Nest lineup from $25 (Save up to 50%)

It’s Thanksgiving week and all of the Google Black Friday deals are gone live across nearly the entire lineup of the brand’s latest Nest speakers and smart displays. Various retailers are getting in on the action, most notably discounting the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $49.99 at Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy . Down from $100, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $30 under our previous mention.

The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the the fabric-wrapped form-factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $25.

Black Friday Google Nest smart displays and speakers on sale:

Google’s new Nest cams on sale for the first time:

Upgrade your Wi-Fi with Assistant:

Google TV deals

Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

