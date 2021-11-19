Razer’s premium Iskur Gaming Chair plunges to new Amazon low of $350 (Reg. $499)

Amazon is offering the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair for $349.99 shipped. Matched at GameStop and Best Buy. For comparison, this high-end solution sells for $499 at Razer. Today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low. This deal has only been beaten by a 1-day Best Buy sale that was solely made available to Totaltech members ($200 annual membership, learn more here). If you’ve been on the hunt for a premium gaming or office chair, today’s deal on Razer Iskur could be difficult to overlook. It features “total lower-back support” thanks to a fully-adjustable lumbar curve. Instead of PU leather, Razer has opted for multi-layered synthetic leather that it deems as “tougher and more durable.” Dense cushioning throughout offers a “plush feel” that will “mold to support your unique body shape.”

If pricing is still a bit too high for you, be sure to check out OFM’s Leather Gaming Chair at $98 shipped. It features padding throughout, can swivel a full 360 degrees, and the arms flip up when you need a bit more space. Padding is contoured and can be found not only along the back, but also inside its headrest and arms.

And since we’re on the topic of gaming gear, did you see that Logitech’s G915 wireless mechanical keyboard is down to $200? That’s one of many other Logitech markdowns that are readily available and priced from $30 right now. Swing by our guide for the best PC gaming deals to see what else catches your eye.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair features:

Ergonomic Lumber Support System: Enjoy total lower back support with a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that closely aligns to your spine—ensuring ideal posture for maximum comfort in gaming marathons

Multi-Layered Synthetic Leather: Tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, the chair comes wrapped in multi-layered PVC synthetic leather—making it better suited to withstand the wear and tear from hours of daily use

