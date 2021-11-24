Osmo’s Genius Starter Kit for iPad teaches your kids math and more at low of $63

Amazon is offering the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $62.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Osmo allows your children to learn and have fun at the same time. The included Osmo base allows you to dock an iPad for your young ones to enjoy over 100 puzzles. Osmo can help teach problem-solving skills, math, addition, counting, subtraction, geography, marine biology, reading, and so much more. Designed for ages six to 10, this is perfect for a wide range of learning ages. Keep reading to find out more.

If you already have an Osmo Base, then consider opting for the Detective Agency kit instead. It’s available for $31.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t include the plethora of items that today’s lead deal does, and you’ll have to already own an Osmo Base, the Detective Agency add-on provides your kids with a fun and unique experience.

Once your kids finish with Osmo, have a few new Switch games at the ready to keep them occupied on long holiday drives. Right now we’re tracking Black Friday Nintendo eShop deals with prices starting at just $8. Fan-favorites like Cuphead, Mario, Hades, and many others are available here, so be sure to check out our roundup for all the ways you can save this holiday season.

More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

SKILLS LEARNED: Visual problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, reading, learn physics & improve spelling & vocabulary. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

