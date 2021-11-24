Sports Illustrated magazine hits one of the best prices of 2021 at $10/yr. (At least 50% off)

We have a fantastic Sports Illustrated Black Friday deal for today only. DiscountMags, as part of its lead up to Black Friday, is now offering one of the best prices ever on Sports Illustrated magazine. Now available for $9.99 per year using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout, this is half of what you’ll pay from Amazon right now, $4 below our previous mentions, and easily one of the best prices we have tracked all year. This price is available right up to 4 years if you’re looking to lock in the Black Friday discount for the long haul. As usual with DiscountMags, there is no sales tax, completely free delivery every month, and it will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you. Any title can be sent to a different address with an optional gift note as well. More details below on today’s Sports Illustrated Black Friday deal.

Sports Illustrated Black Friday deal:

This is a perfect chance to have this premier sports title land on your doorstep for a year or more at one of the best prices of 2021. For those unfamiliar here, Sports Illustrated “features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers” as well as features “detailing the world behind the scenes” and much more.

More on Sports Illustrated magazine:

