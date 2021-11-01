November Reading List: page-turning thrillers, Nicholas Sparks romance novels, more

November is officially here, and so is a new round of books for you to dive into. Whether you’re looking to turn the pages quickly with a thriller or get lost in a romance novel, we’ve got a book for you. All of the novels mentioned below would also make a great holiday gift idea. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks in the November Reading List. You will want to check out the Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide that’s live with top brands including Carhartt, adidas, and more.

The Collective

Curl up next to a fire and dive into a thriller this month. One of our top picks for this month is The Collective by Allison Gaylin that debuts on November 2. If you’re not familiar with Allison Gaylin, she’s a USA Today best-selling and Edgar Award–winning author of Never Look Back and If I Die Tonight. “Alison Gaylin’s The Collective is an astonishing feat. In the tradition of Ira Levin’s unforgettable social thrillers (Rosemary’s Baby, Stepford Wives), it’s a nerve-shredding, emotionally harrowing ride that also speaks volumes about our current moment, the dangers of our digital world, the potency of female rage. Don’t miss it,” says Megan Abbott.

The Family

If you are interested in the Italian mafia, The Family by Naomi Krupitsky is a must-read. This novel is said to be captivating and debuts a story of two friends that grow apart and together throughout time, especially when one of their fathers goes missing. This book is available from tomorrow in paper, hardcover, or audiobook from $8 on Amazon.

The Wish

In this November Reading List we wanted to add a romance that will captivate you, and Nicholas Sparks is sure to do the job. His new novel, The Wish, takes place in North Carolina, as all his novels do. This book takes you through the life of Maggie, a traveling photographer. It showcases her life now and in 1996, when Bryce showed her how much there was to love about a windswept beach town. He is also the one who introduced her to photography, a passion that would define the rest of her life.

The Lucky Escape

Finally, with cold weather approaching, let your mind wander to a tropical vacation with the new novel The Lucky Escape by Laura Jane Williams. When Annie is left at the altar, her entire life is flipped upside down. However, she reconnects with an old friend, Patrick, who allows her to see life in a new perspective. Annie decides to say yes to any opportunity that comes her way, including giving her spare honeymoon ticket to Patrick.

