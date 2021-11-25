Anker robotic and handheld vacs now starting from $36 for Black Friday (Up to $230 off)

Alongside the plethora of rock-bottom pricing now live on Anker MagSafe chargers, smart home gear, and other tech, the eufy vacuum Black Friday deals are rolling in. The new Anker eufy HomeVac H30 Mate Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is now down at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $30 below the launch promotion price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a unique expandable wand, this is more like a handheld solution that transforms into a convenient stick vac in seconds. Great for smaller spaces, air vents, shelving, and quick cleaning jobs of all kinds, it sports 16kPa of suction power that’s ideal for pet hair and upholstery jobs. A mini-motorized pet brush and 2-in-1 crevice tool are included in the package as well. Hit the jump for more Anker eufy Black Friday vacuum deals.

Anker eufy vacuum Black Friday deals:

***Note: Many of the early Black Friday deals on the RoboVac line have dropped even lower. all of which is listed below

As we mentioned above, one of the biggest Anker tech gear sales of the year is now in full swing. The brand’s latest MagSafe gear and smart home tech, among other things, are some of the best budget-friendly options out there in a number of different product categories and the already affordable listings are now stating from just $12 right here.

More on the HomeVac H30 Mate:

Cordless Suction Power: Incredible 80 AW / 16kPa suction power delivers extra strength to effectively clean up. Switch between Eco or Max mode, depending on your messes.

Ultra-Lightweight: At 1.78 lbs (808 g), you can effortlessly clean places that you haven’t been able to before—like air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures.

Pet Hair Magnet: Perfect for pet lovers. Easily pick up fur from upholstery and other hard-to-clean surfaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!