Funko POP!’s The Office advent calendar includes 24 unique figures at low of $36, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of holiday advent calendars. Our favorite is the Funko POP! The Office Advent Calendar at $35.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally sells for up to $60 at Amazon and today marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Shipping with unique Pocket Pop vinyl figures, you might get Dwight or Jim, or maybe even Pam when opening this advent calendar each day. The figures range from 1.5 to 2.25 inches tall and there are 24 to collect in all. Not an Office fan? That’s alright, we have a few other options listed below for you to browse.

Other advent calendar deals:

Speaking of The Office, did you know that the entire series is on sale today? That’s right, also a 1-day deal, you can own the iconic series for just $33. That’s less then the cost of the advent calendar above to enjoy nearly 77 hours of one of NBC’s best shows.

More on the Funko POP! The Office Advent Calendar:

Commemorate and collect some of your favorite memories and coworkers from The Office with the Funko The Office Advent Calendar.

Which character will you get each day? Maybe you’ll find Dwight or Jim, there’s 24 awesome Pocket Pop vinyl figures to open up!

Vinyl figures range in height, depending on character, from approximately 1.5-inches to 2.25-inches tall.

