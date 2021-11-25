Complete TV series up to 50% off: Friends $49, Monk $30, The Office $33, much more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of best-selling TV collections at up to 50% off. Our favorite deal here is the entire Friends series on Blu-ray for $48.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $63 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this Blu-ray bundle. Adding every episode of Friends to your collection will let you watch and rewatch the cult-classic as many times as you want, even when it eventually stops airing on TV. Not a Friends fan? That’s alright, below we have Monk, Battlestar Galactica, and even The Office on sale at some of the best prices we’ve seen all-year for physical copies of these fan-favorite shows.

More complete TV show series deals:

Our media guide showcases the other Blu-ray and digital content that’s on sale right now as we head into the holiday season. Ranging from a Marvel sale at Amazon to a Hulu deal that delivers 12 months of streaming for just $12 total, there’s quite a lot to browse there. You also won’t want to miss our Black Friday landing page for all the other great ways to save over the next few days, so be sure to bookmark it and check back frequently to see what else we’ve found.

More on Friends The Complete Series:

This is a show about love and careers and a time in life when everything is possible … about the search for commitment and security … and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it’s about friendship–for when you’re young and single in the city, your friends are your family.

