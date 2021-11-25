iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts now up to 30% off for Black Friday from $16

The iOttie Black Friday discounts are now going live at Amazon with some of the best prices of the year across iPhone and Android car mounts, chargers, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $21.25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at one of the best discounts yet on the new release at 15% off and within $1 of the best price this fall. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to larger 13 Pro Max and other handsets in-between. Head below for more from $16.

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

