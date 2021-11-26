Converse Black Friday Sale cuts extra 30% off clearance items: Boots, sneakers, more

The Converse Black Friday Sale takes extra 30% off clearance items when you apply promo code CYBERWEEK at checkout. Throughout this sale you can find deals on best-selling sneakers, boots, and much more. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The most notable item from this sale is the Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers that are currently marked down $91. To compare, these sneakers are regularly priced at $130. The all-black design is very versatile and on-trend for this season. They’re also waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather and also have a fleece lining that promotes warmth. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Color Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers $38 (Orig. $55)
- Clean ‘n Preme Chuck 70 Sneakers $53 (Orig. $77)
- Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor Sneakers $67 (Orig. $96)
- Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor All Star $91 (Orig. $130)
- Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers $54 (Orig. $77)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Renew Chuck Taylor All Star Knit $32 (Orig. $47)
- Digital Daze Chuck Taylor All Star $24 (Orig. $35)
- Mountain Club Chuck Taylor All Star GR 82 $75 (Orig. $108)
- Pro Leather Sneakers $48 (Orig. $68)
- Go 2 Backpack $18 (Orig. $26)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!