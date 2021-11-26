Converse Black Friday Sale cuts extra 30% off clearance items: Boots, sneakers, more

The Converse Black Friday Sale takes extra 30% off clearance items when you apply promo code CYBERWEEK at checkout. Throughout this sale you can find deals on best-selling sneakers, boots, and much more. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The most notable item from this sale is the Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers that are currently marked down $91. To compare, these sneakers are regularly priced at $130. The all-black design is very versatile and on-trend for this season. They’re also waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather and also have a fleece lining that promotes warmth. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

