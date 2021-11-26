DJI Mavic Mini Combo falls to new low of $299 in Black Friday sale (Save $100), more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a collection of content creation gear from DJI, GoPro, Fujifilm, and more. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the DJI Mavic Mini Combo at $298.99 shipped. Down from $399, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $100 off. DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minute of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can also get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

Amazon Gold Box content creation top picks:

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There are a collection of accessories also seeing steep discounts to go alongside the actual cameras included in the promotion, with prices starting at $17 on tripods, lenses, and more.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

