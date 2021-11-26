Black Friday discounts arrive on Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and displays from $15

-
Best Black Friday smart home deals - Echo Show 5 2nd Gen

Amazon’s Black Friday savings are now up for the taking, with a selection of its Echo speakers and smart displays. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the price cuts, the new Echo Show 5 2nd Gen is leading the way at $44.99. Normally fetching $85, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 47% off while beating our previous mentions by $10. You can also bundle in a Blink mini camera at $49.99, too. Having launched earlier this year, Amazon’s latest smart display arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual access to Alexa. That’s on top of an improved 2MP camera for better video calls and even presence detection for smart home automations. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more highlights from the Black Friday Echo sale.

Amazon Echo Black Friday Echo sale deals:

Amazon Echo Show displays:

Though if something from the Google Assistant roster is calling your name instead, this morning saw the entire collection of Nest accessories go on sale for Black Friday. Delivering markdowns from $25 on smart displays, speakers, cameras, and more, you’ll be able to save upwards of 50% across the lineup.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen features:

Set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls with the 2 MP camera, and stream music or shows – all with your voice. Ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights on gradually. Or wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music. Look in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.

