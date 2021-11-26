GE’s opal nugget ice maker lets you enjoy ‘the good ice’ at home for a low of $119 off

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the GE Profile Smart Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $409.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $529, today’s deal saves $119 and marks a new all-time low, beating our Prime Day mention by an additional $40. If you’re someone who loves nugget ice, then this countertop maker is perfect for holiday get togethers. The “chewable, crunchable, cravable” nugget ice that you find at some of your favorite restaurants is now achievable at home. It can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day as well, which is more than enough for average sized families. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? For just $9 you can pick up a 3-pack of nugget ice trays on Amazon. Sure, these require a freezer and that you refill with water after emptying, but it’s a fraction of what the ice machine above will cost. Just keep in mind that trays won’t work as easily when you’re away from home or on a campsite.

After picking up your nugget ice maker, be sure to swing by Ninja’s Black Friday deals that we found earlier today. There, you’ll find up to $130 in savings available and prices from $69, so be sure to check that out before the discounts are gone. After that, you won’t want to miss our Black Friday landing page for other great ways to save.

More on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker:

NUGGET ICE: Enjoy chewable ice made from compacted ice flakes, perfect for cocktails, sodas and other refreshing beverages. Instead of the traditional hard cubes, enjoy soft nuggets of ice that retain flavors and are easy to chew. Side tank included that produces approximately 3X more ice and easily attaches to the ice maker.

PORTABLE: Easily move your ice maker as needed. No water hookup required, just plug it into any 120v grounded (standard) electrical outlet and fill the reservoir with water. As ice melts, the water returns to the reservoir, where it will simply be made back into more ice.

