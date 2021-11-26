Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sees $300 Black Friday discount, plus accessories from $25

-
AmazonSamsungBlack Friday 2021
Save $300 $900

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Samsung Android smartphone and accessories headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at $899.99 shipped. Down from the usual $1,200 price tag, this is matching the Amazon all-time low set only once before at $300 off. Samsung’s new foldables may be stealing the spotlight as of late, but those who want a more traditional smartphone experience will find its latest Galaxy S21 Ultra to deliver on all the expected flagship specs. There’s a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience, which is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed with 12GB of RAM. Then to round out the package, you’ll find a quad-sensor system and S Pen support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look before heading below for more.

Samsung Gold Box discounts include:

Though if one of the new Samsung foldables do catch your eye, right now Amazon is offering the best prices yet on both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G smartphones. Alongside just delivering cash discounts of up to $300, you’re also looking at a free pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 thrown in for good measure. And of course, our Black Friday deals hub is home to even more of the most notable price cuts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

Black Friday 2021

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 + Z Flip 3 5G foldables include...
Best Android app deals of the day: Samorost 2 and 3, Ev...
OnePlus Nord N200 5G returns to Amazon low at $200 foll...
OnePlus 9 Pro sees $270 discount to new low of $799, On...
Black Friday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 ...
Motorola launches up to $600 off Android smartphone sal...
Finally join PCMR: Ryzen 5 + RTX 3060 Ti desktop $1,380...
Show More Comments