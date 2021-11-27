Amazon slashes up to 42% off gaming furniture: PC chair $56, 46-inch desk $63, more from $7

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 42% off select gaming furniture. Our top pick is the BestOffice PC Gaming Chair for $55.92 shipped. Typically priced at $80, today’s deal shaves $24 off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $14. This highly-affordable office chair features a two-tone design that ushers in a sleek black and white color scheme. PU leather is used and the arms flip up for those times when you need a bit more space. The chair can swivel 360 degrees and is height adjustable so you can quickly dial in a more comfortable position. Continue reading to find more gaming furniture deals priced from $7.

More gaming furniture deals:

Another way to dress up your office or gaming setup is with this dual-sided PU leather desk pad at $12 for Prime members. This deal is joined by several others that are priced as low as $6.50. Deals in this sale slash up to 44% off, making now a great time to rethink the look of your desk.

BestOffice PC Gaming Chair features:

  • Comfortable and not prone to deformation! This gaming chair is wider than the average desk office chairs. Easily adjusted for height and breathable PU leather make sure you will feel comfortable and cosy.
  • This Computer chair designed with human-oriented ergonomic Construction for providing comfort sitting experience. 
  • This office chair super easy to put together. It took maybe 10-15minutes. Follow the desk chair instructions, you’ll found easy to set up and comes with all hardware & necessary tools. 

