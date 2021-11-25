This dual-sided PU leather desk pad is $12 for Prime members, more from $6.50 (Up to 44% off)

As a part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals, Aothia Life (97% lifetime positive feedback) is offering its Dual-Sided PU Leather Desk Pad in a variety of colors for $11.99 after an automatic $3 discount for Prime members. Today’s offer shaves 20% off and comes within $0.10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish pad is a great way to not only protect the top of your desk, but will also serve as a great surface for your mouse to glide on. It’s made of durable PU leather that’s ready to repel scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs so your desk doesn’t have to. With a size that spans 31.5 by 15.7 inches, you should have plenty of space to rest a mouse, keyboard, and more. A dual-sided design allows you to quickly change the color scheme of your desk. Continue reading to find more Prime member desk pad discounts priced as low as $6.50.

More desk pads on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you also grab OSP’s RGB-enabled Beta Battlestation Desk at $80 shipped. And that’s not the only offering that’s discounted, with several more gaming desks and chairs up to 43% off. You can also find additional deals in our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides.

Aothia Dual-Sided PU Leather Desk Pad features:

Different color in each side, same material for all the mat. Both sides can be used, just turn it over and you can get a new one. This desk pad will give your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop.

Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, spills, heat and scuffs. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing.

