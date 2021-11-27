Cyber Monday LaCie and Seagate storage from $55: Rugged Mini HDDs, Xbox drives, more (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of Seagate and LaCie storage including game drives and hard drives for your EDC. With free shipping across the board, you’ll find those popular shock- and water-proof LaCie Rugged Mini portable hard drives on sale in various capacities alongside Seagate game drives and even some internal storage for your NAS setup and the like. The deals start from $55 with some of the best prices of the year and you’ll find our top picks waiting for you down below.

Cyber Monday Seagate and LaCie storage deals:

Looking for some microSD storage instead? We are still tracking a host of notable price drops via Amazon on the popular SanDisk and Lexar options starting from $20 Prime shipped. You can browse through the various options in our previous roundup right here.

More on the LaCie Rugged Mini HDD:

Shock, drops up to 4 feet, dust and water resistant for all-terrain use

For Mac compatibility this Hard Drive requires reformatting. Refer to Application Guide for more details

Password protection built in. Maximum speed is 130 mb per second

Uses USB 3.0 which is up to 4 times faster than USB 2.0 (USB 2.0 compatible)

