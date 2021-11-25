SanDisk and Lexar microSD Black Friday deals now live at Amazon from $20 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off memory cards and flash drives from SanDisk, Lexar, and more. The deals are starting from just $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the prefect chance to score some memory cards and thumb drives for your EDC, Nintendo Switch, drone rig, DSLR, and much more. You’re looking at two full pages of some of the lowest microSD Black Friday deals we have tracked thus far from the best best brands in the business and you’ll find our top picks in the list down below.

Amazon memory card Black Friday sale:

We also just saw Amazon’s Black Friday SanDisk and WD SSD sale go live with deals starting from $26 shipped and up to 25% in savings alongside even more waiting for you in our 2021 Black Friday deal hub.

More on the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!