FlexiSpot Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off motorized standing desks, chairs, more

FlexiSpot is now rolling out its holiday shopping event, delivering up to 60% in savings for its signature standing desks and other gear in the process this Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday. Shipping is free across the board. A notable place to start in the sale is its Comhar All-in-One Wooden Motorized Standing Desk for $379.99. Down from $500, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $120 off. This is also the best discount of the holiday season. While we’ll break down the features below the fold, there’s also some other highlights from the FlexiSpot Black Friday sale on tap.

As the headliner in the FlexiSpot Black Friday sale, this standing desk elevates your work from home setup with a wooden design and motorized form-factor for effortlessly converting between sitting and standing configurations. It has four different presents on the integrated controller that help you zero in on the perfect position every time, which can be anywhere from 28- to 47-inches tall. Standing out from other models on the market, it has an integrated drawer for storing away gear as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots and a USB-A charging port.

Other FlexiSpot standing desk deals:

FlexiSpot Comhar Motorized Standing Desk features:

Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk offers the perfect solution for working from home. This revolutionized workstation is such a versatile and practical standing desk that not only helps boost productivity by preventing you from sitting all day but its packed features as well as classy design definitely set it apart. With the press of a button, it shifts from your ideal sitting position to the optimal standing position all while keeping your monitor, keyboard and mouse at the most ergonomic levels for productive and effective work.

