Save up to 35% on NERF including Halo/Fortnite blasters, basketball hoops, much more from $5

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of NERF toys starting at $5. Across the board, you’ll find that everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just in time for putting some fun gifts under the tree and crossing off names from your list, today’s NERF sale is packed with everything from its iconic blasters to Halo and Fortnite collaborations, basketball hoops, and much more. You’ll find three full pages of discounts, including more affordable stocking stuffers to some pretty impressive upgrades to any NERF arsenal. Head below our our top picks.

NERF holiday discounts:

If NERF blasters aren’t going to be too appreciated in your household, Amazon also has you covered with some other 1-day discounts today. You can currently take up to 35% off a selection of toys for younger kiddos from brands like Little Tikes, Radio Flier, and more. It’s worth shopping through the pages of discounts here to see if anything catches your eye, as pricing starts at just $4 and goes up from there.

NERF Halo Bulldog SG Blaster featues:

The NERF Halo Bulldog SG blaster is inspired by the one in Halo Infinite, capturing the look of the blaster from the next chapter in this legendary video game franchise! Imagine yourself as the Master Chief and take aim with this blaster to battle the alien alliance! It comes with a game card with a code to unlock a digital asset in the Halo game. Fire 10 darts in a row with pump-action blasting from the rotating drum that holds 10 Nerf Elite darts. Move the pump handle to prime the blaster then press the trigger to fire 1 dart.

