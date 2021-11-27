Up to $199 off SKIL and Bosch tools: 10-in. table saw $250, 20V 4-tool combo kit, router bits, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a number of SKIL power tools and accessories from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount here is the 15A 10-inch Table Saw with Stand for $249.99. Down $99 from its normal going rate, today’s discount marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $49. Are you ready to get started in woodworking? Well, then it’s very likely you’ve seen a need for a table saw, as that’s one of the most used tools in the shop. SKIL’s model delivers a rack and pinion fence, which helps it to stay parallel to the blade and easily adjust at the same time. There’s also an integrated folding stand, making it easy to deploy and pack up for compact setups. With the capacity to cut up to 4-inches tall, you’ll be able to rip 4x4s on the jobsite or at home. It also bevels between 2 and 47 degrees, with positive stops at 0 and 45. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing a selection of Bosch power tools and accessories from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from this sale is the 1/2-inch and 1/4-inch Carbide-tipped Router Bit Set for $99.99. Down from its normal going rate of $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This router bit set includes 10 carbide-tipped bits for both 1/4- and 1/2-inch collets. There’s a 3/8 by 5/8 roundover, 45-degree chamfer, 1/2-inch flush trim, 3/4-inch straight, 90-degree V-groove, and many other bits available here which are all must-haves in any router collection.

Other tools on sale:

Something many don’t think of is that 3D printers and smaller CNCs can be quite useful in the workshop. From creating tool holders to just making tools or personalizing gifts, a 3D printer and CNC can really take your productions to the next level. Thankfully, many of the Black Friday deals we tracked down yesterday on both 3D printers and CNC machines are still live from $159, so be sure to check out our expansive roundup to see all the best ways you can save.

More on the SKIL 10-inch Table Saw:

  • RACK AND PINION FENCE RAILS – Ensures fence stays parallel to blade for fast, smooth, and accurate cuts
  • INTEGRATED FOLDING STAND – Legs quickly fold in to provide portability and convenient storage
  • PARALLEL BLADE ALIGNMENT – Available micro-adjustment of blade so that it is parallel to rip fence and miter slot

