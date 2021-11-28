Best Buy launches Cyber Monday sale with Beats, $100 off Arcade1Up cabinets, more

As all of the Black Friday savings begin to shift into Cyber Monday discounts, Best Buy is leading the charge by launching its latest sale. Live through the next few days, Best Buy is continuing the holiday savings with a new collection of discounts across a wide variety of product categories. Amazon is also matching many of the offers. Ranging from Apple discounts to the latest from Samsung, smart home accessories, and popular Arcade1Up machines, there’s plenty of tap for crossing off every name on your gift list. Shipping is free in orders over $35, and you’ll find all of our top picks from the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale down below.

Best Buy Cyber Monday sale goes live!

Leading the way this time around are the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, which drop to $39 at Amazon as well as $1 more at Best Buy. Originally selling for $50 before being permanently bumped up to $70, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low.

Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. Our hands-on review offers some additional insight, as well.

Another highlight from the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is delivering a collection of Arcade1Up’s popular retro cabinets. Including all-new releases like Turtles in Time and Pong, you’ll be able to save $100 off a handful of upgrades to the game room. You can shop the entire selection right here, all of which are down to new all-time lows.

Make sure to shop through the rest of Best Buy’s Cyber Monday event for more deals on tech and much more. And then hit up our hub for all of the other best coverage from this year’s shopping festivities.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

