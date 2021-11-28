Rare Lionel train set deals from $71, accessories from $12, more for Cyber Monday (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of Lionel and Bachmann train sets, accessories, and more. You’re looking at some of the best model train sets in the price range from top-tier brands, most of which are perfect to wind around your Christmas tree and other holiday decor. Just about all of the sets on tap today are rarely on sale, at the best prices of the year, and come complete with enough track to make it around the tree and presents. But you’ll also find additional track pieces and train cars to expand your existing Bachmann or Lionel train sets including the ready to play lineup and the more high-end HO Gauge models. Head below for a closer look at the Amazon Cyber Monday model train set deals.

Cyber Monday model train set deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s hobby toy sale for remote control cars, model rockets, and more starting from $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Then head right over to our master Cyber Monday LEGO building kit roundup for even more hands-on gifts and models to create with the family. Deals start from around $6 and you’ll find a massive collection of options right here.

More on the Lionel The Polar Express Ready-to-Play Set:

A CHRISTMAS SPIRIT SHOWSTOPPER – All aboard The Polar Express Ready-to-Play train set; This set comes with an exclusive track system allowing you to create a circle, rectangle or oval track; Great for kids, hobbyists and holiday decorating

SET INCLUDES – Battery-powered steam locomotive and tender; Passenger-coach; Observation car, 24 curved and 8 straight plastic track pieces; Remote control

TRAIN SET FEATURES – Battery-powered Berkshire-style locomotive; Authentic train sounds and announcements, including bell and whistle; Working headlight; Detailed passenger coach, fixed knuckle couplers; User-friendly remote control

