Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6 [Update]

Zavvi has now launched its biggest LEGO sale of the year, delivering a selection of 2021 lows across a variety of kits for Black Friday. Leading the way is the new LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $199.99 when code BATMOBILE has been applied at checkout. That’s down from $230 to mark only the second notable discount since launching at the beginning of the month and matching the all-time low.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the all-new set arrives as the largest recreation of the iconic Tumbler to date. Those bricks have been put to good use in order to stack up to over 17 inches long with plenty of detailed paneling and other display-worthy inclusions. The entire build rests on a rotating display base and is complemented by a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures. Dive into our launch coverage

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Minifigure A Visual History Book for $21.66. Normally fetching $40, this hardcover is down to a new all-time low at 46% off. Alongside just delivering a printed collection of minifigures through the history of the LEGO Group, this collector’s piece also includes a rare Orange Classic Spaceman minifigure. This is a perfect gift for LEGO fans who may already have some of the latest kits.

Update: No longer available. Another top pick is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon at $699.99 shipped when code FALCON has been applied at checkout. Slashing $100 off the usual price tag, today’s offer amounts to the best price of the year from the normal $800 going rate. This is also. match of our previous mention set once before.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films.

Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

LEGO X-Wing Starfighter features:

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this awesome building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter (75301). Includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures, each with weapons including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure for role-play adventures.

