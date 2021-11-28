Microsoft 365 delivers 12 months of PowerPoint, Word, more with a $50 Amazon credit at $100

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription for $99.99 as a digital download for both Mac and PC with a $50 Amazon gift card bundled. Normally fetching $100 alone, the bundled credit saves you 33% and marks the best value we’ve seen since the start of the year. Living up to its name, this subscription covers you and your family with 12 months of access to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and a suite of other popular programs. You’ll have access on six different devices so that the whole family can be covered, alongside 1TB of OneDrive storage, as well. Head below for more.

If you don’t need to get six family members in on the Word and PowerPoint action, you can score a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $50 instead. While it’s certainly not as good of a value all things considered, the added savings will be worth it for those who don’t need to cover extra devices or want to fool around with a gift card.

Speaking of credit, we just saw a notable promotion go live to deliver $15 in Amazon cash when you buy a $100 Apple gift card. We very rarely see promotions like this go on sale as of late, and this one in particular is about as notable as you can find. All of the details on cashing in are available in our coverage right here.

Microsoft 365 Family features:

One solution for your family across all your devices. With Microsoft 365 Family, you and your family get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Work anywhere with apps that are always updated with the latest features. 12-month subscription for up to 6 people, including 1TB OneDrive cloud storage for each person. ( iOS and Android require separate app download).

