Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch with 25-day battery life falls to $90 (New low), more from $28

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Amazfit smartwatches and headphones priced from $28 shipped. Our favorite discount here is the Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch for $89.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $140 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smartwatch offers an all-inclusive experience with Alexa built-in, a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and 90 native sports modes for fitness tracking. It also measures various body metrics, like heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep quality, and much more. Amazfit also claims up to 24 days of battery life with typical use, allowing you to go nearly a month on a single charge. Head below for additional smartwatch deals.

More Amazfit smartwatch discounts:

Don’t forget about the expansive Garmin sale that’s going on right now. You’ll find that there are GPS-enabled smartwatches and more from $120. There’s quite a few discounts available here, so be sure to check out our entire roundup to find all the best ways that you can save. After that, take a look at our dedicated Cyber Monday 2021 guide for all the discounts as we find them throughout the rest of the day.

More on the Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTR 2e. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.

The thin and light borderless design concept includes a large 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen covered by curved glass, with a variety of colors to fit all your outfits and occasions. Our watch face store provides 50+ styles to choose from, along with 40+ matching Always-on Displays, and you can also upload your own pictures to the watch face background.

Equipped with the Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the second-generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, the Amazfit GTR 2e can provide 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep quality and stress level monitoring. Also included is the PAI health assessment system, which uses algorithms to convert complex health and activity data into a single score, to help you understand your physical state.

