Garmin’s GPS-enabled Forerunner 935 smartwatch hits $230 (New low), more from $120

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering select Garmin products on sale from $120 shipped. Our top pick is the Forerunner 935 GPS-enabled Smartwatch at $229.99. Down from its normal going rate of up to $500, you’re saving as much as 54% here with today’s discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Ready to handle all of your fitness tracking needs over the winter and into spring, the Garmin Forerunner 935 has a built-in GPS to keep record of all your runs, bike rides, and more. You’ll also find a built-in barometer, compass, and altimeter, allowing this smartwatch to keep tabs on all aspects of your fitness journey and how it affects the body. Head below for other great deals.

More Garmin smartwatch discounts:

If you’re planning to take a smartwatch and hit the trail this winter or next spring, then be sure to have a solid pocket knife with you at all times. You never know when you’ll need to cut a branch, open a box, or remove a splinter, a pocket knife and multi-tool come in handy. Earlier today we found a slew of options on sale from $8.50 with brands like Gerber, Swiss Army, and more represented. So, be sure to check out our roundup and see if the model you’ve been eyeing is at a can’t-miss discount right now.

More on the Garmin Forerunner 935 Smartwatch:

Premium GPS running/triathlon watch with wrist based heart rate; Strap material: Silicone; Smartphone compatibility: iPhone, Android, Windows

Offers advanced running and multisport Features in a comfortable watch you can wear all day, and it only weighs 49 grams

Provides elevation changes with a built in barometer; altimeter and electronic compass help you keep your bearings

