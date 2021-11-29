Save up to 30% on toys for Cyber Monday: Fortnite, Apex Legends, Funko POP!, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of toys from Hasbro, Funko POP!, and other notable brands. With prices starting at under $3, you’re looking at free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from more collectible figures for adding to the game room to action figures, playsets, and stocking stuffers, there are pages of discounts to comb through. So if there’s someone on your list that’s still in need of a gift, it doesn’t matter if they’re a fan of Fortnite, Magic the Gathering, Star Wars, Apex Legends, or some other popular franchise, you’ll be covered.

Those searching for some gifts for the little ones will want to check out this companion up to 30% off sale courtesy of Amazon. This one is every bit as packed with markdowns, just with more of a younger focus with brands like Mattel, Fisher-Price, and Thomas & Friends. Through the end of Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to save on everything from playsets to Disney icons and much more starting at $3.

Or if you’re looking to snag something for yourself, we’re tracking one of the biggest selections of LEGO deals of the year. Spanning everything from just-released Star Wars kits to Marvel, Creator, City, and so much more, you’ll find pricing starting at $6.

Star Wars Outer Rim Board Game features:

In this game of bounty hunters, mercenaries, and smugglers, you take on the role of an underworld denizen setting out to make your mark on the galaxy. Travel the Outer Rim in your personal ship, hire legendary Star Wars characters to join your crew and try to become the most famous (or infamous) outlaw in the galaxy. The warring factions of the galaxy roam the Outer Rim, hunting down the scum that have proven to be a thorn in their side, and other scoundrels looking to make their mark may see you as the perfect target to bring down to bolster their own reputation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!