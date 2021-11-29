Amazon takes up to 30% off its in-house baby brands: Simple Joys by Carter’s, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off its in-house baby brands including Simple Joy’s by Carter’s, Amazon Essentials, and more. A standout from this sale is the Simple Joys by Carter’s Boys’ 3-Pack Fleece Footed Pajamas that are currently marked down to $18.10 Prime shipped. For comparison, these pajamas are regularly priced at $26 and today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low. This style features a fleece material that’s perfect for cooler weather and comes in several fun color options. The one-piece footed design will also help keep them warm this fall and winter. Plus, the feet feature grippers at the bottom to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks include:

Amazon is also offering up to 50% off apparel from Champion with deals starting at $13 Prime shipped.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Fleece Footed Pajamas feature:

For safety, sleepwear should be either flame resistant or snug-fitting. Our polyester/fleece sleepwear is flame resistant and free of chemical treatments

Three sets of gripper-foot pajamas featuring fun patterns and appliques

Cozy Fleece

Ankle-to-chin zipper with snap-over tab

Trusted Carter’s quality, everyday low prices, and hassle-free tag less packaging

