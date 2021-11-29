Cyber Monday slashes BLACK+DECKER tools and workbenches as low as $12 (Up to 48% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this same workbench sells for $34 at Home Depot. This equates to 38% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3 in over a year. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight.

The deals are far from over. Just a little bit ago we spotted a 39-piece screwdriver set with a storage rack at $17.50 Prime shipped. That’s on top of several other recent markdowns in our dedicated tools guide.

BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:

The portable work bench has a durable steel frame and wooden vise jaws

Sturdy construction of the garage work bench holds up to 350 lbs.

Compact, lightweight design folds flat for easy storage

Adjustable swivel pegs easily clamp irregular shapes

