Cyber Monday slashes BLACK+DECKER tools and workbenches as low as $12 (Up to 48% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this same workbench sells for $34 at Home Depot. This equates to 38% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3 in over a year. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight.
More BLACK+DECKER tools:
- Portable Workbench – Project Center with Vise: $69 (Reg. $120)
- MarkIT Picture Hanging Kit: $12 (Reg. $18)
- Portable Workbench with Vise: $49 (Reg. $95)
- beyond 83-piece Home Tool Kit: $63 (Reg. $90)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit: $33 (Reg. $49)
- View all…
The deals are far from over. Just a little bit ago we spotted a 39-piece screwdriver set with a storage rack at $17.50 Prime shipped. That’s on top of several other recent markdowns in our dedicated tools guide.
BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:
- The portable work bench has a durable steel frame and wooden vise jaws
- Sturdy construction of the garage work bench holds up to 350 lbs.
- Compact, lightweight design folds flat for easy storage
- Adjustable swivel pegs easily clamp irregular shapes
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!