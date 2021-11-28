This 39-piece screwdriver set bundles a storage rack at $17.50 Prime shipped (23% off)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 39-piece Screwdriver Kit with Storage Rack for $17.56 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at just under $23, today’s deal shaves 23% off and comes within $0.02 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Prepare yourself for large and small projects alike with this well-sized screwdriver set. You’ll get eight standard screwdrivers, eight precision screwdrivers, five power nut driver bits, and 16 other tips. Types range from slotted to Phillips, Torx, and more. Each tip is magnetized, making it easier to hold screws in place. The included storage rack keeps everything tidy and even wields an integrated magnetizer/demagnetizer.

If the set above doesn’t quite do it for you, perhaps this 101-piece security kit will be a better fit at $15 Prime shipped. It’s full of common bit types in addition to security tips ranging from Pozi to Tri-Wing, and much more. Each bit is crafted from high-strength chrome vanadium steel so each can “withstand more torque and reduce wear-outs.”

Since you’re here, be sure to also peek at the deal we spotted on Makita’s 75-piece Metric Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set at $21. That’s one of many other screwdriver bit sets we’ve seen drop in price over the last few days. Swing by the full list to discover options priced as low as $5.50 Prime shipped.

Stalwart 39-piece Screwdriver Kit features:

Whether you are working on your car, truck, boat, RV or around the home this set will offer reliable accuracy. These screwdrivers are ideal for home improvement tasks and are a perfect addition to any tool kit!

This Stalwart set features magnetic tips and satin finish to allow for ultimate precision, control, and comfort while you are getting the job done.

