Cyber Monday two for $8 magazine subs: Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now launched its “Buy One, Gift One” Cyber Monday magazine sale. You can get any two titles in the sale for $8 per year, four for $16, six for $24, or up to eight titles for $32 a year. The options include everything from Bon Appetit and Taste of Home to Architectural Digest, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, GQ, and much more, all of which are well below the Amazon Cyber Monday pricing with today’s bundle deal. Considering you have to purchase at least two titles to get in on the sale here, this is a great time to scoop up some easy gifts that last all year long and you can send them to anyone, anywhere with a nice title gift, should you choose to do so. Head below for more details on the DiscountMags Cyber Monday magazine sale.

DiscountMags Cyber Monday magazine sale

The DiscountMags Cyber Monday magazine sale is now live and whole thing shuts down tomorrow night. Shipping is completely free here (for you and your gift recipient) every month for a year alongside zero sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto renew your subscriptions on you.

At $4 per title, no matter how many you choose to get, its really hard to go wrong here. We did recently see Golf Digest down at $3, but just about everything else is a steal at $4, especially Architectural Digest. This one doesn’t drop down this low on a regular basis anymore (it is a great deal at $5, for example) and currently fetches $20 per year in Amazon’s Cyber Monday event.

We also have Kindle Unlimited down to $5 for four months as well as the now live Cyber Monday price drops on Amazon’s Kindle readers from $50 (or less), including the all-new Paperwhite model, if you prefer to do your in digital form. Just be sure to scoop your Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies and check out our November Reading List.

More on Architectural Digest:

Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts. Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you’ll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find.

