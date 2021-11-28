Gerber, Swiss Army, more EDC multi-tools and pocket knives from $8.50 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Armbar Drive Multi-Tool (31-003567) for $25.92 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $37 or higher, today’s offer shaves 30% off and comes within $3 of the all-time low. If you’re on the hunt for a multi-tool that will not only offer a bunch of functionality, but also a unique look, Armbar Drive is worth considering. It features a pocketable design that delivers an awl, pry bar, bottle opener, scissors, and a 2.5-inch long driver with a double-sided bit. You’ll also benefit from a fine-edge blade that can be opened with one hand. Continue reading to find more multi-tools and pocket knives priced as low as $8.50.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our recent roundup of Kershaw pocket knives and multi-tools from $5. There are ten options listed there, leaving you with even more markdowns for you to scope out. Shoppers can cash in on up to 36% off. Keep checking our Cyber Monday guide for an up-to-date list of notable discounts.

Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-Tool features:

The Armbar Drive Multi-Tool can handle anything your pocket knife can with a one-hand opening fine edge blade, scissors, and more

The Armbar Drive features 8 tools, to handle the tasks beyond a simple pocket knife: Fine Edge Blade, Scissors, Awl, 2 Sided 1/4″ bit driver, Pry Bar, Bottle Opener, and Hammer

The Armbar’s 2.5″ Inch Fine Edge Blade is held securly with a frame lock

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!