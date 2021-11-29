Monitors on sale for Cyber Monday from $100: Acer 32″ 1440p 170Hz, LG 34″ UltraWide, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of PC monitors priced from $100 shipped. One of our favorite deals here is the Acer Nitro 32-inch 1440p HDR400 170Hz Monitor (XV322QU) at $449.99 shipped. Normally $550, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed for high-end setups, this display uses Agile-Splendor IPS technology and is compatible with AMD’s FreeSync Premium for a tear-free gaming experience. DisplayHDR 400 certification and a 90% DCI-P3 coverage makes this screen not only great for gaming, but also ideal for content creation too. The 170Hz refresh rate pushes past the traditional 120 or 144Hz offerings we normally see, and DisplayPort plus HDMI inputs make this easy to plug into any system you have at home. Head below for additional monitor deals.

More Cyber Monday monitor deals:

Don’t forget about the Razer Seiren X USB microphone that just went on sale for $50 at Amazon. Not only does this mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, but it’s also part of a larger PC gaming peripheral sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon. Speaking of Cyber Monday, our dedicated guide is a must-see for all the ways you can save over the next 24 hours.

More on the Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor:

31.5″ WQHD (2560 x 1440) Widescreen Agile-Splendor IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

High Brightness and Contrast with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 | Color Gamut: 90% DCI-P3 | Color Accuracy: No color difference with Delta E<1

Refresh Rate: Up to 170Hz | Response Time: Up to 0.5ms | Pixel Pitch: 0.273mm

TUV/Eyesafe Certification | Acer VisionCare 3.0 Technologies

Ports: 1 x Display Port 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.0 & 4 x USB Ports (Display Port, HDMI and USB Cables Included)

