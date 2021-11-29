Razer’s Seiren X USB microphone falls to new low at $50, more gaming gear from $18

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Razer, Logitech, and CORSAIR PC peripherals from $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal here is the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone at $49.99. For comparison, this microphone originally retailed for $100, though it goes for $70 these days at Amazon. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With built-in background noise reduction, this microphone can “eliminate distracting noises” from your streams or meetings. There’s a built-in shock mount as well to dampen vibrations and help protect against bumps or knocks while streaming. Head below for other great deals.

More PC peripheral deals:

This isn’t the only discount that we’re tracking right now, so you’ll want to be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday landing page for other great ways to save over the next 24 hours. After that, why not check out our dedicated PC gaming guide for other discounts surrounding your desktop setup.

More on the Razer Seiren X:

Built-In background Noise Reduction: Utilizes a supercardiod pickup microphone to eliminate distracting noises further away from the microphone for professional-grade stream audio

Built-In Shock Mount: Dampens vibrations to help protect against bumps for smooth and uninterrupted audio

Zero Latency Monitoring: Allows for real-time in-stream monitoring without confusing echos

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!