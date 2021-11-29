NOCO jump starters and battery chargers are up to 40% off for today only, now priced from $19.50

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off NOCO jump starters and battery chargers. Our top pick is the NOCO GENIUS1 1A Automatic Car Battery Charger/Maintainer for $19.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $30, today’s deal shaves 35% off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. NOCO GENIUS1 features a compact design that aims to be your all-in-one car battery backup solution. It is a battery charger, maintainer, trickle charger, and desulfator. The unit makes topping off your car’s battery a fully automatic process with no need to worry about overcharging. It’s compatible with all types of vehicles, making it great for everything from lawn mowers to cars, boats, and more. Continue reading to find more NOCO markdowns up to 40% off.

Another set of deals that will expire later today is this roundup of BLACK+DECKER tools and workbenches from $12. Leading the pack is Workmate Portable Workbench at $21 Prime shipped. This offer newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year and the unit is able to support 350 pounds of weight. Check out the full list of discounts before Cyber Monday comes to a close.

NOCO GENIUS1 1A Car Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

Beyond maintenance – It’s not just a trickle charger, it’s an advanced battery maintainer. A fully-automatic, worry-free battery charger for everyday use – 24/7 – with zero overcharge.

Compatible with all types of vehicles – charge and maintain cars, motorcycles, lawn mowers, ATVs, lawn tractors, trucks, SUVs, boats, PWCs, classic cars, and more.

