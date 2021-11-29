Save up to 55% on Osmo learning play sets and add-ons for iPad/Fire tab from $22.50 (New lows)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off the popular Osmo kids’ STEAM play sets and learning kits. But with a series of on-page coupons now appearing across the nearly the entire lineup, you’re looking at more like closer to 55% or more off. That includes some of the best prices ever on its iPad and Fire tablet starter kits that are now well under what we are seeing from other retailers and the Black Friday offers (in most cases). The Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad drops to just $47.50 shipped with the on-page coupon, down from the regular up to $100 price tag and more than $27 under the Target Cyber Monday pricing. And if your little one already has a starter kit, there are loads of add-on packs and accessories in the Amazon Osmo Cyber Monday sale as well. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Osmo Cyber Monday sale:

More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit iPad:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

