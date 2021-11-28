Sideshow Cyber Monday sale discounts life-size Star Wars Grogu, Marvel collectibles, much more

As LEGO and plenty of other toys get in on the holiday savings, the folks over at Sideshow are rolling out their own markdowns for the older fans looking to score some collectibles at a discount. Included in the Cyber Monday sale, you’ll find a series of rare offers on some of its most popular and display-worthy additions to your collection with free shipping on almost everything. Ranging from screen-accurate replicas and figures to high-quality art prints and more, everything is down to the best prices of the year if not marking the only discounts so far in the first place.

As a perfect place to start, our highlight is the life-size Star Wars The Child figure at $337.50 when code DISCOUNT10 has been applied at checkout. Marking the very first discount, today’s offer makes the most unique gift you could put under the tree a little more affordable from its usual $375 price tag. Head below for what to expect from the galaxy’s most lovable bounty and everything else in the Sideshow Cyber Monday sale.

After going up for pre-order all the way back at the start of 2020, Sideshow’s Grogu (AKA The Child or Baby Yoda) finally began shipping earlier this year. Arriving as a 1:1 scale version of the prop used in The Mandalorian, this collectible is about as accurate as it gets. Standing over 16-inches tall, Grogu comes with a display stand to rest on, as well as all of the authentic details you’d expect from the Disney+ series. I’ve had one in my collection and absolutely adore just how spot-on the figure looks.

Of course, there’s plenty more up for grabs in the Sideshow Cyber Monday sale, too. Down below we’ll outline some additional top picks, though you can always just shop everything right here.

Sideshow Cyber Monday sale highlights:

More on Sideshow’s The Child:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple ship deck base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand.

