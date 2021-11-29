Save $110 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles from $200, more for Cyber Monday

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking 35% or more off a selection of Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and accessory bundles. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm with a Samsung Duo Charger at $229.99. Down from $340, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $110 off, with today’s offer beating the previous discount we saw on this package by $20. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of Wear OS fitness tracker from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new exercise tracking chops in tow. Its new BioActive sensor pairs with 40-hour battery life as well as Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Dive into our full release coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Through the rest of the sale, you can also cash-in on some of the best prices yet on other new Samsung gear. There’s a wide range of Galaxy Watch 4 bundles included alongside the featured offering, as well as true wireless earbuds and more. The 35% or more in savings also deliver the holiday-worthy pricing you’d expect from Cyber Monday, too.

Now that Black Friday has come and gone, all of the other best deals of the holiday season are up for the taking in our Cyber Monday deals hub. So be sure to shop everything on tap right here for all of the other most notable discounts.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!