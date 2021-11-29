Shark’s IQ Robot Vac with XL Self-Empty Base, voice commands, more now $300 off (Amazon all-time low)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is massive $300 price drop, $20 below the Prime Day 2021 price, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for a new unit. It also crushes the direct Cyber Monday pricing by a long shot. Looking for a flagship-grade autonomous cleaning solution you can essentially set and forget for as much as 45 days? Well this might very well be it. Smartphone controls and voice command support are joined by neat, AI-based row-by-row cleaning, whole home mapping (you can just pick a room on your phone to get cleaned at any time), and the ability to tackle that annoying pet hair round out the feature set here. Shark’s robot vacs carry 4+ star ratings at Walmart and elsewhere. Head below for more details.

Want a shark robotic vacuum with an auto empty base for even less? Check out Amazon’s renewed listing on the previous-generation Amazon renewed Shark IQ App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum at $240 shipped. This is much of the same, backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, just with a smaller auto empty bin (about 30 days of dust and debris) and a slightly less feature-rich smart backend.

And for a robot cleaner for under $150, head right over to our Anker eufy roundup where you’ll find its popular options starting from just $138 for the holidays (alongside the brand’s now even more affordable MagSafe charging gear and power banks). Not only is just about its entire lineup of bot cleaners and mops on sale for Cyber Monday, but you’ll also find its unique H30 Mate handheld and stick vac combo matching the all-time low.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO 45 DAYS: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris.

FASTER MAPPING: Faster mapping speed for a quicker total home map compared to the previous model (RV1001AE)

BETTER CARPET CLEANING: Improved carpet cleaning performance compared to the previous model (RV1001AE)

MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING: Multi-surface brushroll pulls in all kinds of dirt and debris from carpets and floors

PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleaning or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

