Cyber Monday delivers an Apple Health smart scale to Prime members for just $13 (New low)

1byone Products Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZOETOUCH Apple Health-ready Bluetooth Smart Scale for $12.99 shipped after an automatic $2 discount for Prime members in addition to an on-page $2 off coupon. Typically priced at $20, today’s offer shaves 35% off and newly marks an all-time low. This highly-affordable smart scale can be synced with all major health platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit. Owners will be able to easily keep tabs on 14 essential body composition measurements ranging from BMI, body fat, weight, and more. It’s comprised of tempered glass and realtime results are shown using a backlit LED display.

If you would rather keep tabs on the nutrition values of what you’re eating, check out the FITINDEX Smart Food Scale instead. It will cost you slightly less at $10 Prime shipped and makes it a cinch to keep an accurate count of calorie, vitamin, protein, and fat intake when cooking at home. Like the deal above, this scale also supports Apple Health logging. This paves the way for iOS users to keep all of their nutrition information in one place.

While we’re talking health and fitness, did you see that Garmin’s GPS-enabled Forerunner 935 smartwatch is down to $230 for Cyber Monday? This deal slashes Garmin’s wearable to a new all-time low. Drop by our sports and fitness tracker guides to see what else catches your eye.

ZOETOUCH Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Scales for Body Weight and Fat: This human scales measures your body weight and shows it on digital display, other 13 essential body composition index including body fat percentage, BMI, body water, muscle mass stores on app

Syncs with 1byone Health App and Fitness Apps: ZOETOUCH weight scale works with 1byone health app, and it can Sync with Google Fit, Apple Health and more fitness apps; Easy set up and track data trends in daily/weekly/monthly

