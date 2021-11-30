Apple discounts feel good stories and holiday flicks in $10 or less movie sale + $1 HD rental

Following all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fanfare, Apple is now kicking off the week by launching its latest sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you can save on a collection of movies, ranging from feel good stories to Christmas flicks that are sure to get you in the mood for the holiday season at $10 or less. That’s alongside the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Feel Good movie sale at $8 each

To close out November, Apple is now discounting a selection of movies with feel good plotlines to $8 each. These are down from the usual $15 price tags and marking some of the lowest offers we’ve seen so far this year. There’s a pretty wide range of included titles ranging from classics to more recent releases and everything in-between.

Alongside all of the feel good flicks up for grabs above, Apple is also continuing to offer some discounted holiday movies. Now that Thanksgiving is over, you can officially celebrate all of the winter festivities and these Christmas titles are sure to help get you in the mood. Everything is marked down to $10 or less and usually sell for anywhere between $15 and $20.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of North Hollywood. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Ryder Mclaughlin, Miranda Cosgrove, Nico Hiraga, Aramis Hudson, and Vince Vaughn.

