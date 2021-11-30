Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro/Air hits $99 Amazon low (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air at $99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at the best price to date at $80 off the usual going rate and $11 under our previous mention. This is also only the second notable discount of the year. Quite like you’d expect from the name, this cover features a folio design that packs in a keyboard for stowing your device in. Connecting with Apple’s Smart Connector, it’s compatible with both 11-inch iPad Pro as well as iPad Air to deliver an elevated typing experience. Get some additional details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen.

For another way to complement the iPadOS experience, don’t forget that we’re still tracking the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but you can still lock-in the notable $99 price tag for delivering a better drawing experience or just precision input at $30 off.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air (4th generation) is a full-size keyboard when you need one, and provides elegant front and back protection when you don’t. With two convenient viewing angles and no charging or pairing required, it’s simple to just attach the keyboard and start typing.

