Crucial’s X6 500GB Portable USB-C SSD matching Amazon low at $45 + 1TB at $80, more

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X6 500GB Portable USB-C SSD for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $25 or 36% off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. A great little addition for your EDC, this is an affordable way to bring 540MB/s transfer speeds to your setup for casual backups, moving files around, and more. This portable SSD carries 500GB of storage space in a package that fits “between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys” with compatibility on a range of devices including PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg and you’ll find more capacities marked down to holiday worthy prices below.

More Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD deals:

While some of the wild doorbuster offers that old quickly have come and gone from over he weekend, we are still tracking some brilliant, otherwise best of the year pricing on the popular SanDisk Extreme SSD solutions. New on-page coupons or automatic checkout discounts bring prices down to $120 on the 1TB model and $220 on the larger 2TB capacity — both great prices despite some of the limited recent offers.

More on the Crucial X6:

HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare

FAST: Read speeds up to 540MB/s – that’s 3.8x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

