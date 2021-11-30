ECOFLOW River Mini Wireless power station has 100W USB-C, 15W Qi, dual AC, more at $350

ECOFLOW via Amazon is offering its River Mini Wireless 210Wh Portable Power Station for $349.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Also available direct. Down from $400, today’s deal marks one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked on this model. Designed to be your all-in-one portable power station for camping and off-grid needs, the ECOFLOW River Mini Wireless packs a 100W Type-C port, two AC plugs, 2.4A USB-A, and even a 15W Qi charger on the top. Once you drain all 210Wh from the River Mini Wireless, it can be recharged through a wall outlet, DC car jack, or even solar panel, making it easy to stay powered while on the go. Head below for more.

You can score additional runtime by picking up the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 instead. It comes in at $300 on Amazon, which is $50 below today’s lead deal. Packing 293Wh, it features almost 33% more capacity than the ECOFLOW above. However, the Type-C port drops down to 60W and there’s no built-in 15W Qi pad, both of which could be crucial to your setup.

Speaking of heading out and about, we recommend picking up Pelican’s waterproof floating pouch while it’s on sale for $17.50. Down 30% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low at Amazon and makes now a great time to invest in ways to keep your gear safe while camping. The waterproof pouch floats if dropped in a lake or stream, ensuring your valuables won’t end up at the bottom of the river.

More on the ECOFLOW River Mini Wireless:

Sports AC, a 100W USB-C port, USB-A ports, a Car Output Port and even a wireless charging pad. Stay charged with an outdoor generator that powers up to 600W devices with X-Boost.

A portable power station that charges from 0-80% in under 1hr, all without a bulky brick or adapter on your cable. That’s 4-5x faster than competitors thanks to X-Stream charging tech.

Choose between wall outlets, car charging, or even use it as a solar generator with solar panels. Made for backup power, outdoor, travel or camping uses.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!