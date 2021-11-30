Pelican protective gear from $14: Waterproof floating pouch, AirTag holders, more (30% off)

We are tracking some solid deals alongside a few hangover Black Friday offers on Pelican’s protective Apple gear and smartphone accessories. Amazon is now offering the Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Pouch for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 30% off and the best price we can find. This one is also listed at $25 direct. A solid option for folks looking for some extra protection for their smartphone, ID, or smaller valuables when out in the woods, up at the lake house or just around the pool. Built-in air cushions provide buoyancy so nothing gets claimed by the sea while the detachable lanyard keeps it by your side. There’s a clear viewing window and it is “compatible with most smartphones” outside of oversized models out there (it measures 8.27 x 4.53 x 0.53-inches). Head below for more protective Pelican gear accessories.

We are also tracking some hangover Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on Pelican’s, and its parent company, Case-Mate’s, AirTag holders for some extra protection for your Apple items trackers (Apple’s official Loop is still at an all-time low as well).

Speaking of AirTags, we are still tracking the 4-pack down at $89 shipped right here. This is the second-best price we have ever tracked at $1 over the all-time low, making now a great time to scoop some up for the stocking(s).

More on the Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch:

The Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch is built to get your phone and valuables through whatever you get into. The Marine pouch is IP68 rated for underwater submersion, but built in air cushions help ensure that it won’t be submerged for long.

