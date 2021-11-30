This rotating stainless steel kitchen utensil caddy just hit $13.50 (1-year low, 32% off)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder for $13.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $20, today’s offer shaves 32% off and marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Help your kitchen be more functional than ever with this premium-looking utensil caddy. It’s made of stainless steel and provides a great way to free up some precious drawer space. A rotating design makes it a cinch to reach whatever you need next. There are three compartments inside, allowing you to divide things up as necessary.

While you’re at it, be sure to also consider grabbing this utensil rest at $7 Prime shipped. This will help ensure you can always find a place to set hot or dripping utensils without causing damage or making a mess. It provides five parking spaces in addition to a dedicated spoon holder slot.

The deals don’t stop there. We recently pieced together a list of home organization gear discounts priced as low as $10. There you will find refrigerator bins, storage baskets, and more with markdowns that offer up to 38% off. Keep the ball rolling when you swing by our home goods guide.

FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder features:

Clear precious—or nonexistent—drawer space without forgoing an organized kitchen. The utensil caddy is large enough to enable you to keep all the kitchen utensils you own on your countertop. Compact and dainty, it takes up little space and is easy to store should you wish to do so.

The utensil holder rotates easily and smoothly with just the tip of a finger. Conveniently access any and all utensils while cooking, serving, or grilling. Utensils are not included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!