Save up to 36% on Anker power strips with USB-C, cubes, and more from $12

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its power strips and surge protectors starting at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the new PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube at $25.99. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier this summer and quite the notable 35% in savings. Plugging right into the wall, Anker’s latest PowerExtend Cube ditches the power cord in favor of a much more streamlined design. It packs three full AC outlets, but also front-facing inclusion of added places to plug in smartphones and other acessories. Its main 30W USB-C port is sure to grab most of the attention, but there’s also dual 2.4A USB-A slots, too. Head below for more.

Other Anker power strip discounts:

If you’d rather upgrade your on-the-road setup, we’re also tracking a series of notable discounts on iOttie’s iPhone and Android car mounts. Delivering post-Black Friday savings, these offers are undercutting the price cuts we saw last week and in many cases, marking new all-time lows. Starting at $16, you’ll find everything from dashboard mounts to charging stations and more.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube features:

Power up to 6 devices from any wall outlet thanks to PowerExtend’s 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port. The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. PowerExtend measures less than 2 ½ cubic inches and plugs straight into the wall, making it the perfect power option to take with you in your travel bag.
Superior Safety: Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, electric-shock protection, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

