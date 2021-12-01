Save up to $168 per year when you buy Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem at $140

Amazon is offering the Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem (MB8600) for $139.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the first discount we’ve seen since September. If you’re still renting a cable modem from your ISP, it’s time to stop. With the average modem rental cost around $14 per month, today’s deal will be paid for in just 10 months, with every month after that adding extra money to your pocket. Certified to work with Xfinity as well as Cox, this modem is perfect for your cable internet setup. Be sure to verify compatibility with your ISP before purchasing though, just to be sure. Head below for more.

If your ISP-provided modem that you’re replacing has a built-in Wi-Fi router, then we also recommend picking up a refurbished eero. Coming in at $59 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi 5 router is a great way to fully replace your existing all-in-one solution without paying a single rental fee. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

After fixing up your networking stack, why not overhaul your on-the-go working setup? Right now you can pick up the Google Pixelbook Go for $577.50, which is down from its $649 going rate. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll be able to easily work from the couch at lightning speeds after installing your new modem and router.

More on the Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem:

Eliminate up to $168 dollars per year in cable modem rental fees (Savings are shown for Comcast Xfinity and vary by cable service provider.) Approved by Comcast Xfinity and Xfinity X1, Cox, and CableOne for all speeds including Comcast Gigabit services and Cox Gigablast. Not compatible with RCN

Flexible Compatibility – Pair with any Wi-Fi router you’d like, including Whole Home Wi-Fi or Mesh routers like eero, Google Wi-Fi, and Orbi.

Active Queue Management (AQM) – AQM significantly reduces Internet latency on both DOCSIS 3.1 and 3.0 services, resulting in faster page loads for all Web traffic and enhanced interactive applications like online gaming and video conferencing. The MB8600 also includes a full-band capture digital tuner to enhance speed and save energy.

