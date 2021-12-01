Google Pixelbook Go falls to new Amazon low of $577.50 (Reg. $649)

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixelbook Go M3/8GB/64GB for $577.47 shipped. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at a new all-time low of over $71 off while also beating our previous mention by $21. Centered around its 13-inch display, the Google Pixelbook Go arrives powered by an M3 processor for handling web browsing, light workloads, and more. Its portable design means it’s a breeze to take to and from class, or just get some work done on the couch. This model packs 8GB of RAM as well as 64GB of storage and packs dual USB-C ports on top of a backlit keyboard. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

If you could use some added power under the hood, Amazon is also discounting the elevated i5 version of Pixelbook Go. Having dropped from the usual $999 price tag, you can bring home this model for $849 right now. That’s $150 in savings and one of the best prices we’ve seen. Alongside a more powerful processor, you’re also looking at 16GB or RAM and 128GB of storage.

For something a bit more unique, HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 is also on sale right now, too. Delivering the best price yet at $250 off, this model may not have the first-party Google seal of approval, but rocks a detatchable alongside a more affordable $349 price tag.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

